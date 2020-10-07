Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mr Real Estate agent Brian Geaney has leased a number of commercial properties in Wandal recently.
Mr Real Estate agent Brian Geaney has leased a number of commercial properties in Wandal recently.
Property

Why Wandal is the hottest place to be in business right now

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
7th Oct 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THIS TIME last year there was half a dozen shopfronts for rent in Wandal’s shopping precinct – and now there is just one.

The area is seemingly Rockhampton’s hottest place to be as a number of new businesses have descended on the area.

A lease was signed last week for a new homewares store, The Drifter and The Gypsy Collective.

Behind most of the leases is Mr Real Estate agent Brian Geaney who said the area had everything.

Some of the new additions include Queensland Computers, H + Co Emporium, The Hair Bar and Crackerjack Café.

The AFS Pharmacy opened in April, the first chemist in the area since the 70s/80s when Brian Pearson operated one there.

Soon to come is Genesis Veterinary Services, that is going into the old dog wash premises.

The laundromat was also closed for a while but the business has been sold and has now been reopened.

“It’s just good to see everyone full here now, it’s quite an achievement, I have got other ones in other suburbs I can’t fill,” Mr Geaney said.

The last remaining shopfront in Wandal is 2/8 Wandal Rd, which has only recently become available.

It was previously a hairdressing salon, Studio Adelle, which relocated.

Mr Geaney said Wandal had a lot going for it and was in close proximity to everything.

“I have always liked Wandal, historically the IGA has always been a good one, I have never heard anything bad about it, the pub is good and the bakery, the parking is easy,” he said.

“Wandal is its own suburb, it’s also got the hospital up the road and they will come here instead of Allenstown.”

He also expects the ring road will attract more business as one of the arterial roads will come out on Wandal Rd, bringing more traffic through the area.

As a whole across Rockhampton, Mr Geaney said he had been “hammered with enquires” all year – despite COVID-19.

“Rocky is really powering on and rent is going up and houses are going off,” he said.

RELATED:

CQ duo open new boutique beauty salon

New pharmacy opens doors

Cracker Rocky cafe opening despite pandemic

Glamour girl Tash set to open her own boutique

brian geaney mr real estate rockhampton property rockhampton real estate tmbbusiness tmbproperty tmbrealestate wandal
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Rocky lawyer found guilty of official corruption

        Premium Content BREAKING: Rocky lawyer found guilty of official corruption

        News The court heard the solicitor of 34 years would likely be “struck off”, spelling the end of his career.

        • 7th Oct 2020 5:27 PM
        New business to open in booming Wandal precinct

        Premium Content New business to open in booming Wandal precinct

        Business The shop has a grand opening planned for October 17

        • 7th Oct 2020 3:32 PM
        Fields, selections for Rockhampton greyhound meeting

        Premium Content Fields, selections for Rockhampton greyhound meeting

        Greyhounds Get on a winner: 10 races on tonight’s program.

        Meet Squirtle and Turtwig... or is it Shelldon and Mishell?

        Premium Content Meet Squirtle and Turtwig... or is it Shelldon and Mishell?

        Pets & Animals Rockhampton Zoo invites members of the public to name the newly arrived boy and...