Why Wandal is the hottest place to be in business right now

THIS TIME last year there was half a dozen shopfronts for rent in Wandal’s shopping precinct – and now there is just one.

The area is seemingly Rockhampton’s hottest place to be as a number of new businesses have descended on the area.

A lease was signed last week for a new homewares store, The Drifter and The Gypsy Collective.

Behind most of the leases is Mr Real Estate agent Brian Geaney who said the area had everything.

Some of the new additions include Queensland Computers, H + Co Emporium, The Hair Bar and Crackerjack Café.

The AFS Pharmacy opened in April, the first chemist in the area since the 70s/80s when Brian Pearson operated one there.

Soon to come is Genesis Veterinary Services, that is going into the old dog wash premises.

The laundromat was also closed for a while but the business has been sold and has now been reopened.

“It’s just good to see everyone full here now, it’s quite an achievement, I have got other ones in other suburbs I can’t fill,” Mr Geaney said.

The last remaining shopfront in Wandal is 2/8 Wandal Rd, which has only recently become available.

It was previously a hairdressing salon, Studio Adelle, which relocated.

Mr Geaney said Wandal had a lot going for it and was in close proximity to everything.

“I have always liked Wandal, historically the IGA has always been a good one, I have never heard anything bad about it, the pub is good and the bakery, the parking is easy,” he said.

“Wandal is its own suburb, it’s also got the hospital up the road and they will come here instead of Allenstown.”

He also expects the ring road will attract more business as one of the arterial roads will come out on Wandal Rd, bringing more traffic through the area.

As a whole across Rockhampton, Mr Geaney said he had been “hammered with enquires” all year – despite COVID-19.

“Rocky is really powering on and rent is going up and houses are going off,” he said.

