Why Wendy’s so excited to have parkrun back

Wendy Silvester gets ready to take part in the first Rockhampton parkrun in eight months. Photo: Pam McKay

WENDY Silvester woke at 4am on Saturday because she was so excited about the return of Rockhampton parkrun.

She had done 80 parkruns before the popular community event was shut down in mid-March due to COVID-19.

Wendy was among 265 participants who greeted the start line at 7am on Saturday for the first parkrun in eight months.

Rockhampton parkrun event director Ian Dunbier does the pre-race briefing.

“I’m very pleased to have parkrun back,” she said, as she prepared to hit the course in the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

“It’s a great thing to do on a Saturday morning, get out and meet everyone and go for a run through these lovely gardens.

“I missed it heaps. It’s motivational, it makes you get going when you see everyone else running.”

Wendy has been a parkrun regular after learning about it by chance.

“I was actually down at the lagoon walking my dog on Saturday morning and I saw a whole heap of runners come past me on the track,” she said.

Participants were thrilled to be back in action at Rockhampton parkrun, which was shut down in mid-March due to COVID-19.

“I decided to inquire as to what they were doing and found out about parkrun so I registered.

“I was very nervous about coming the first time, so my daughter brought me along and she ran too.

“Ever since that first time, I’ve been a very keen participant.”

Wendy was not the only one thrilled to have it back.

There were a handful of participants who had been waiting to bring up parkrun milestones.

Among them were Sue Deakin and Dominic Fletcher who clocked up 150 on Saturday, and Andrea Chapman, Tobias Lane and Paul Wiltshire who made it 100.

There were also 19 first-timers in the field.

