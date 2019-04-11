Why were 3 Rockhampton prison guards suspended from duty?

THREE prison guards from Capricorn Correctional Centre remain under investigation after being suspended from duty last week.

Queensland Corrective Services is tight-lipped though as to what the allegations are except to say they were suspended for "inappropriate behaviour in the workplace".

The officers are being investigated by the Ethical Standards Unit and the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Today, Queensland Corrective Services would not comment on the nature of the officers' behaviour.

In February a prison guard was suspended from an unknown Queensland correctional centre and it was immediately revealed the allegations were for unauthorised use of force on a prisoner and failure to accurately report.

But in this case, a spokesperson told The Morning Bulletin it was a CCC investigation and they would not be commenting further.