Why woke modern feminists hate sex

It's ironic that after decades of telling them that they are strong, empowered goddesses who can make their own choices, the feminist left is now calling for society to protect women from their own ­occasionally bad choices.

It doesn't make it right, but those who claim to speak for all women need to accept that sometimes those same women will make bad ­choices.

They'll sleep with the boss, hook up with a junior staffer after too many after-work wines or implode their textbook spouse and kids set-up when they're caught indulging in a long term affair.

If we are going to accept that women and men are equals, then the fact is they will do equally dumb things.

Federal member of Parliament Alan Tudge arrives at the 2017 Mid-Winter Ball in the company of Liberal staffer Rachelle Miller, whom he was having an affair with.

Yet consensual sexual relationships seem to only become scandals if it is man having an affair with a subordinate female - the line is that he must be somehow exploiting her, never mind her own choice in the matter.

It's all so puritanical, and thanks to the overreach of modern woke feminism someone has to pay the price for the weakness of an office romance, preferably the bloke.

Even better if both parties have to resign their lucrative positions because then someone can play victim, a bonus point for the sisterhood.

In recent days we've seen dragged into the open a secret 2017 affair between former Coalition media adviser Rachelle Miller and then Human Services Minister Alan Tudge.

Both were married at the time and both have since separated from their partners.

Former CEO of Nine Hugh Marks, who resigned over a relationship with an office colleague. Picture: Jane Dempster

And the chief executive of Channel 9 Hugh Marks has quit after his relationship with the company's former commercial director Alexi Baker was publicly revealed on Saturday. Baker left the business on October 1, the suggestion being that she was keen to avoid any allegations of ­favouritism.

But isn't it something amid the personal carnage we've witnessed in federal politics and at Channel 9 to see the left side of politics defend ­traditional marriage again.

If we want equality then we have to accept that there is, what some might regard, a downside to the celebrated war on gender - personal ­responsibility.

Miller has gone one step further by lodging a formal complaint regarding the way she was treated in the office post affair, alleging federal Employment Minister Michaelia Cash forced her out with a fake redundancy.

The Liberal Party had a "women problem" and was rife with "sexism", is the message on high rotation.

Former Liberal staffer Rachelle Miller says she regrets the affair with Mr Tudge.

In effect, Miller says she was punished for an affair that she "bitterly regrets" and performance at work was in question as a result.

"I lost a lot of self-confidence because I didn't feel I had any power at all to be able to stand up for myself," she said.

"I knew I was leaving a job that I really loved, but I didn't see that there was any other way out.

"You know, I actually at that time viewed myself as damaged goods and I was really worried about this coming out and impacting our chances at the election."

A workplace relationship has the sisterhood salivating for a witch hunt.

Lust must be punished, you don't have a right to a private life and so on.

But the truth is this - we wanted equality and sometimes the results of that aren't fabulous.

So how exactly do we see women? We need to make up our minds as a society.

Why the Left hates sex. Artwork: Terry Pontikios

Do we support a woman's right to have an affair and make her own mistakes or do we want to be the new ­morality police and crowbar every woman into the victim slot?

As one colleague noted, according to the new rules you can only sleep with people at your level on the org chart.

Feminism is held up as a blueprint for life and we're all supposed to conform. But is this the space we want to occupy with our daughters - raising them to be a victim and someone without sexual agency?

While neither Miller nor Baker have gone this route, what we've seen too often in others is women having affairs and blaming men when it all goes wrong, no matter the real victims such as wives who have been discarded and the bewildered children scarred for life.

The so-called "sexual revolution" was never really about sex but overthrowing staid bourgeois institutions like the nuclear family.

Author George Orwell predicted this outcome in his novel "1984."

That having been achieved, now the left is anti-sex again.

George Orwell, in his way, predicted this in his novel 1984, which featured a "junior anti-sex league" that promoted complete celibacy for both sexes.

And that means that professional women are victims in an illicit affair, as despite all their achievements, they have no will of their own or power to resist the entreaties of men.

So how is it that women can have total free choice as decreed by the feminist yet absolutely none at all? It makes no sense.

Cheating is no more of a hardwired tendency for males than for females. We need to stop treating women as shrinking violets.

And file modern feminism where it belongs - as the annoying friend who stops you doing what you desire.

Originally published as Why woke modern feminists hate sex