Why would someone steal a tribute to a fallen CQ war hero?

Mayor Bill Ludwig with members of the Yeppoon Vietnam Legion Veterans Association, from left, vice president Glenn Hutchings, Brian Daley (Yeppoon RSL member), Bill Cane, treasurer and secretary John Gehle, Ian Cavanough and Colin Falla, are thrilled to see the replacement of a plaque in memoriam of Private Stewie Harald. Contributed

WHAT could possibly motivate someone to steal a plaque from a memorial to a fallen Central Queensland war hero?

Believe it or not, it happened at Yeppoon's Stewie Harald Park.

The plaque was erected there as a tribute to Private Noel Stewie Harald who died in Vietnam, aged 30, on October 11, 1967.

Private Harald was from the Rockhampton/Yeppoon area.

The petty theft from the Melbourne Street park remains a mystery but the positive flipside is the community has rallied to not only replace the plaque, but also to give the park a much-needed spruce up.

Livingstone Shire Council's open spaces team worked alongside the Vietnam Legion Veterans Association to restore Stewie Harald Park to its former glory, much to the delight of the association's treasurer and secretary, John Gehle.

"These memorials are one of the big reasons we as an association exist - to keep the memory alive of these men and women and the huge sacrifices they've made,” he said.

"We're very pleased that council has helped with cleaning up the park and the plaque unveiling.

"It was a shame to see the park in the condition that it was previously, so we hope it gets treated better from now on, in honour of Stewie's memory.”

The landscaping maintenance and tree planting works come ahead of Vietnam Veterans' Day which is commemorated nationally on August 18.

This day remembers the Battle of Long Tan and recognises the contribution of Australian troops towards maintaining peace in South Vietnam.