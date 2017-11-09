Menu
Why Yeppoon councillor was kicked out of another meeting

Glenda Mather was kicked out of a council meeting this week for not acting in the proper manner. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Glenda Mather was kicked out of a council meeting this week for not acting in the proper manner. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK091015cbike1
by Shayla Bulloch

CONTROVERSIAL Livingstone councillor Glenda Mather says she's being stopped from doing her job of asking tough questions after being chucked out of another council meeting this week.

A frustrated Cr Mather yesterday said the community expected her to be informed on decisions before making tough calls.

She believes she's been singled out because of her questions around the councils finances.

But Mayor Bill Ludwig said in his role as chair it was his duty to make sure councillors behaved in an orderly and appropriate manner.

Cr Mather claimed she left the council room voluntarily to allow Cr Ludwig to "settle down" and intended to return to her seat afterwards.

On her return, Cr Mather said she was asked to leave the meeting.

"There was no yelling, abuse, or name calling on my part, so his behaviour was out of left field," she said.

"He appears to be under some sort of stress, and took it out on me. A similar instance occurred the previous day."

Cr Mather said Cr Ludwig often cut her off before finishing her questions for the past year.

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig.
Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig. Amber Hooker

"I'm trying to do my job like everyone else,” she said.

Cr Mather said members should be free to ask questions without fear of being shut down.

Mayor Ludwig said this was the second time this week Cr Mather had been asked to leave a meeting for "failing to follow appropriate meeting procedures and codes of conduct".

"Unfortunately Cr Mather often becomes argumentative at meetings if she is unhappy with a decision, ruling or an answer provided by staff," he said.

"She continued to make disruptive comments (on this occasion) as she left the room and as a result was subsequently asked to leave the meeting."

Mayor Ludwig said incidents such as this were extremely disappointing as he welcomed positive and constructive feedback from all councillors.

