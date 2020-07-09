Why you shouldn’t leave it too long between car services

IN THIS week’s column, yours truly (that’s me) will be talking about car care. I know, just when you thought you couldn’t be more impressed with me.

Everything I know about cars, I learned from my grandfather, working right alongside him at his automotive shop. Just kidding, it’s mostly YouTube and Googling mechanical terms such as “brake thingy squealing” and “what happens when you accidentally put windshield washer fluid into the radiator”. (Sorry to get all technical.)

Anyway, so recently my car was due for a service. Well, in all honesty it was due about six months ago, but with all of the Covid-19 stuff going on and me hoping to rope a boyfriend first who would take care of it before I needed to, I just got around to it.

It’s not that I can’t do this stuff myself (that’s a complete lie), but as a woman there are just some things I would rather not have to worry about. Lawn care and vehicle maintenance being two such things. I’ll gladly make you a sandwich if you make sure the whipper snippering is done. Two sandwiches if you throw in a foot rub. (Cue feminist hate mail.)

Anyway, where were we?

Oh yeah, so my oil light came on twice. At first, I was wondering what the genie lamp light meant, then I realised that in the thirty years since I’ve gotten my first car, they never updated the “check oil” light to something a little less Gomer Pyle, and I better have things checked out.

I called a friend of a friend since getting deals is my middle name (not really, it’s Renee, that would just be weird), and because I was going to go on a small road trip before he could get my service done, he told me to at least check the oil before I went and see if it needed a top up.

He asked if I knew where my dipstick was, and apparently, “I divorced him” wasn’t the right answer.

So, after locating the actual dipstick, I realised it wasn’t even registering any oil. Now, I’m no car manufacturer, but shouldn’t an oil light say, I don’t know, STAY ON if there isn’t any oil in a car? And where exactly does all the oil go that was in the car to begin with? (You see now why I have the need for YouTube, Google and a boyfriend, don’t you?)

Anyway, so after roping in my boss to add some oil for me, since I luckily wasn’t able to fit the funnel in the dipstick hole (again, not as fun as it sounds), I was able to make my road trip safe and sound and by the publication of this column, should have a fully serviced vehicle once again.

Tune in next week when we discuss building a raised garden bed. If anyone reading this has experience with that, I make a mean sandwich.