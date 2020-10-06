Menu
Fuel Cafe has also come on board to support the initiative.
Health

Why your coffee cup might look a little different this month

Melanie Plane
6th Oct 2020 12:59 PM
IN A BID to raise awareness about breast cancer and encourage women to have a health check, more than six Rockhampton cafes are teaming up with BreastScreen’s Rockhampton Service.

As part of Breast Cancer Month Australia, the shops will use BreastScreen branded disposable coffee cups throughout October.

One such cafe is Full of Beans Mobile Coffee Van, with owner Rae Shaw getting behind the initiative.

She said women’s health was very important and this was one small way she could encourage women to have their breast screen.

Fuel Cafe has also jumped on board with the initiative, with the special coffee cup delivered to the Rockhampton CBD store this morning.

BreastScreen Queensland Health promotion pfficer Roxanne Hodda said it was essential

women looked after their health and had regular breast screens.

“One in seven Queensland women will develop breast cancer at some stage in their life,”

she said.

“Early detection could save your life. All women aged between 50 and 74 years

are strongly encouraged to have a free breast screen every two years.”

A doctor’s referral is not required and the free appointments generally take less than 30

minutes.

Women aged 40 to 49 and over 70 are also eligible to attend.

To book your free breast screen today, go online at www.breastscreen.qld.gov.au or call 13

20 50.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

