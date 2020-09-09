Why your power bill will be cut

Nearly two million households will have another $50 taken off their electricity bills from this month, the State Government has announced.

Some regional Queenslanders have already received the benefit but another two million are expected get the $50 credit on their next electricity bill. It is a result of the dividend from publicly-owned power assets.

It comes after the State Government's COVID household relief package paid $200 off household utility bills earlier this year. Both initiatives will be used as sweeteners before the October 31 state election.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was important for households to pay their bills during "tough times".

The $50 payment will go to homeowners, tenants and those customers who receive an electricity bill from their landlord or body corporate.

People in communities with card-operated meters will also reap the rewards.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said another $50 credit would be distributed in 2021.

Queensland Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

"Queensland has the energy trifecta: lowest average prices on the eastern seaboard, reliable supply and a planned transition to a renewable future," he said.

"Unlike other states, the dividends from our publicly-owned companies flow not to multinational shareholders overseas, but to Queensland families across the state."