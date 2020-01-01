Wide Bay family ticks off CQ to-do list in summer vacation

SEEING out 2019 was the Evans family - with dad John, mum Bec and daughters Ella, Lacey and Zoe, at Kershaw Gardens on Tuesday morning.

The Hervey Bay clan had come to Rockhampton for a four-night summer holiday and were busy enjoying the park's amenities.

"We're visiting the kids' grandparents at Kabra, my parents. We head back home the day after tomorrow," John said.

The family had enjoyed a lunch at The Criterion and were planning on catching a big fish at the Causeway on New Year's Day.

"Doing all the things people do when they're in Rocky," John said.

The family enjoys regular visits to the Beef Capital, and say it was a tad warmer than their home at the Bay.

"We like to go to Kershaw Gardens, the water park, and we like all the stuff council has done like the river precinct area."

For those wanting to make the most of the fine conditions, the coastal waters are expected to be perfect for boaties.

Bureau of Meteorology's David Crock said for the rest of the week, there would be easterly winds at Yeppon in the range of 10-15 knots, picking up a little on Thursday and Friday.

"There will be a consistent onshore flow and I wouldn't expect much in the way of surf," he said.

"The easterly swell at the moment for the next day or two. There will be calm waters. If you're outside the reef there will be a bit of a swell but on the beach it will be pretty calm."

Mr Crock said there might be an odd shower on the coast this week, but wind conditions would be consistent.

In Rocky, temperatures are expected to remain in the low 30s, around 34C for the next week.

"There's a chance of a shower on Wednesday and you might get a rumble of thunder out of that shower as well," Mr Crock said.

"It will be fine from Thursday until the end of the forecast next Tuesday."