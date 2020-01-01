Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ella, John, Lacey, Bec and Zoe Evans at Kershaw Gardens.
Ella, John, Lacey, Bec and Zoe Evans at Kershaw Gardens.
Weather

Wide Bay family ticks off CQ to-do list in summer vacation

Steph Allen
1st Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEEING out 2019 was the Evans family - with dad John, mum Bec and daughters Ella, Lacey and Zoe, at Kershaw Gardens on Tuesday morning.

The Hervey Bay clan had come to Rockhampton for a four-night summer holiday and were busy enjoying the park's amenities.

"We're visiting the kids' grandparents at Kabra, my parents. We head back home the day after tomorrow," John said.

The family had enjoyed a lunch at The Criterion and were planning on catching a big fish at the Causeway on New Year's Day.

"Doing all the things people do when they're in Rocky," John said.

The family enjoys regular visits to the Beef Capital, and say it was a tad warmer than their home at the Bay.

"We like to go to Kershaw Gardens, the water park, and we like all the stuff council has done like the river precinct area."

For those wanting to make the most of the fine conditions, the coastal waters are expected to be perfect for boaties.

Bureau of Meteorology's David Crock said for the rest of the week, there would be easterly winds at Yeppon in the range of 10-15 knots, picking up a little on Thursday and Friday.

"There will be a consistent onshore flow and I wouldn't expect much in the way of surf," he said.

"The easterly swell at the moment for the next day or two. There will be calm waters. If you're outside the reef there will be a bit of a swell but on the beach it will be pretty calm."

Mr Crock said there might be an odd shower on the coast this week, but wind conditions would be consistent.

In Rocky, temperatures are expected to remain in the low 30s, around 34C for the next week.

"There's a chance of a shower on Wednesday and you might get a rumble of thunder out of that shower as well," Mr Crock said.

"It will be fine from Thursday until the end of the forecast next Tuesday."

kershaw gardens rockhampton weather school holiday activites tmbweather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major win as Qld fireys get compo deal

        premium_icon Major win as Qld fireys get compo deal

        News QUEENSLAND’S volunteer firefighters will be eligible for the same compensation as their NSW counterparts.

        Fire emergency: ‘It’s eerie, like the world has a filter on’

        premium_icon Fire emergency: ‘It’s eerie, like the world has a filter on’

        News Former Bully reporter one of thousands forced to flee in Victorian fire...

        Dire beach warning: ‘No one should be swimming there’

        premium_icon Dire beach warning: ‘No one should be swimming there’

        News ‘If we can’t see you, we can’t save you’

        CQ man moves to NZ to find work after 100 job rejections

        premium_icon CQ man moves to NZ to find work after 100 job rejections

        Business “It’s even hard to get work experience – I’ve contacted about 10 places in town to...