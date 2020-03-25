Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Hospital.
Bundaberg Hospital. Mike Knott
Health

Qld's Wide Bay confirms six recorded cases of Covid-19

Crystal Jones
by
25th Mar 2020 7:06 AM | Updated: 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND has 78 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) raising the state total to 397.

The Wide Bay health region has six confirmed cases in total.

So far, one case was confirmed to be in Bundaberg, with at least one in Gympie. 

Total confirmed cases to date:

HHS

  • Cairns and Hinterland 6
  • Central Queensland 4
  • Central West 0
  • Darling Downs 15
  • Gold Coast 79
  • Mackay 2
  • Metro North 111
  • Metro South 97
  • North West 0
  • South West 0
  • Sunshine Coast 46
  • Torres and Cape 0
  • Townsville 4
  • West Moreton 13
  • Wide Bay 6
  • Overseas 14

Total 397

HHS level case data may include a patient's residential address, Public Health Unit managing or location where test was ordered. 

Contact tracing is underway for the 78 new cases.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

The number of confirmed cases each day is expected to vary.

People are asked to follow social distancing rules, make sure to practice good hygiene and stay home if sick. 

Regular, thorough hand-washing is considered the gold standard. 

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately.

Please call ahead to the GP surgery or hospital and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival.

More from Queensland Health at this website.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health outbreak pandemic
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Decision made on Qld golf course closures

        premium_icon Decision made on Qld golf course closures

        Sport ‘It’s now on those clubs and the people playing there to make sure they do the right thing.’

        No new COVID-19 cases despite earlier confirmation report

        No new COVID-19 cases despite earlier confirmation report

        News No new confirmed cases for CQ as the QLD daily total spikes at 78.

        $1.3m relief package for Rockhampton community

        premium_icon $1.3m relief package for Rockhampton community

        Council News Rent relief, no interest on rates, lease refunds for community and sporting groups...

        COURT: 64 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 64 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.