Widespread mine shut-downs as Debbie tracks inland

Chloe Lyons
| 28th Mar 2017 3:26 PM

SEVERAL mines have been closed as a precautionary measure due to Cyclone Debbie.

The Morning Bulletin understands the Hail Creek Mine in Hail Creek; Newlands Coal Mine in Glenden; Collinsville Coal Mine and Sonoma Mine near Collinsville and South Walker Creek Mine in Coppabella are currently closed.

It is not yet clear how long the mines will remain closed or how many workers are affected.

Amidst the closures, another mine has opened its doors to shelter locals.

The Ravenswood Mine, about 100kms west of Cape Upstart, has invited locals to shelter at the site camp.

Workers at the mine stopped work yesterday to help the community of Ravenswood prepare for the weather event.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cyclone cyclone debbie mining weather wild weather

