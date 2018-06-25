Widespread rain on Central Queensland radar this week

WINTER WET: According to the Bureau of Meteorology, most of Capricornia can expect patchy rain and cloudy conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday.

WINTER WET: According to the Bureau of Meteorology, most of Capricornia can expect patchy rain and cloudy conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday. Contributed

CENTRAL Queenslander's prayers will be answered this week as the heavens open over the region with widespread rain forecast from tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Rick Threlfall said Rockhampton and Gladstone could expect "a reasonable amount” of rainfall across the next couple of days.

"You're probably looking at some five to 10mm of rainfall on Tuesday and maybe about five to 15mm or 20mm on Wednesday,” Mr Threlfall said.

Both cities will feel temperatures in the lower 20s across today and tomorrow.

Jim Richardson from the Bureau of Meteorology said an upper level trough, which is moving towards Capricornia from the west of the state, would cross over the Central Highlands region tomorrow.

The trough will then continue to shift over the Rockhampton area.

However, patchy rain will start to develop across the region today with a maximum temperature of 21°C in Rockhampton.

Mr Richardson said the highest chance of rain for Central Queensland would be on Wednesday.

Regional centres such as Gladstone, Yeppoon, Biloela and Emerald will all see similar weather conditions.

BoM modelling shows rain will start to decrease in Emerald on Wednesday, as "rain at times” is forecast in Biloela, Yeppoon and Gladstone.