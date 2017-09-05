31°
News

Widow and young children sue business after partner's Gracemere death

ALWAYS REMEMBERED: Amanda Golding holds a photo of her late fiance Bryson Mayne, who died in a workplace accident in 2014.
ALWAYS REMEMBERED: Amanda Golding holds a photo of her late fiance Bryson Mayne, who died in a workplace accident in 2014. Emily Smith
Campbell Gellie
by

THE fiance and two children of a man who died in an accident at the Gracemere Saleyards in 2014 are suing the business he was working for at the time.

Bryson Mayne died after he fell off a truck and was trapped between two vehicles.

He sustained severe head injuries and died shortly after, leaving behind fiance Amanda Golding, who was pregnant with their second child, Charlotte, and 18-month-old son, Wyatt.

Now his fiance and children are taking the business Mr Mayne was working for at the time of his death to court for a combined $2.68million.

Court documents filed at Mackay Courthouse reveal the widow claims SJ and LMOpperman Transport did not provide a safe working environment, which contributed to Mr Mayne's death.

The documents outlined that on August 26, 2014, MrMayne was cross-loading cattle between two trucks.

At the time this was a necessity to get cattle to the meatworks because road trains weren't allowed to drive through Rockhampton.

This meant truck drivers had to cross-load cattle at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange at Gracemere to go through Rockhampton.

That's what Mr Mayne was doing at 11.23am when he fell and became entrapped in the drop-down gate attached to the top level of the road train and the rear trailer of the B-double.

"As a result of the fall and entrapment ... (Mr Mayne) sustained severe head injuries and died," the court documents read.

The claim is the trucking business was negligent and/or breached its employment contract with Mr Mayne.

It was claimed by requiring Mr Mayne to work on top of the top deck of both the cattle truck he wasoperating and the trailer left by the employer for the purpose of cross-loading cattle without appropriate training or equipment, the company was negligent.

Ms Golding, who now lives in Mackay, has claimed $977,886.40 for past losses, $991,620 for loss of services and $5178.50 for his funeral cost.

Acting on the children's behalf, Ms Golding also claimed $343,473.40 for Wyatt and $365,061.90 for Charlotte.

Both SJ and LM Opperman Transport and Ms Golding were contacted for comment but both declined.

In March 2016 the Queensland Government committed $10million to improve the road network to allow type-one road train access from Central Queensland Livestock Exchange to North Rockhampton abattoirs.

The first type-one road train went through Rockhampton in early July.

Topics:  court claim gracemere saleyards

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Death of boy, 9, in central Qld sparks suicide talks

Death of boy, 9, in central Qld sparks suicide talks

THE death of a nine-year-old boy in central Queensland has sparked a new national debate on the suicide crisis affecting young indigenous Australians.

CQ consumers are revving up record sales, but why?

ON A ROLL: DC Motors principal Peter Scherer said consumer confidence has returned to Central Queensland as the team drive one of the best Augusts on record.

Boss explains why business is booming after staggering August sales

'Huge impact': Worker may have to leave country over visa

Queensland Police Service badge on uniform, Monday, July 27, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

He told police he had no recollection of getting into his car.

Child one of four crash victims, one patient airlifted to Rocky

Bruce Hwy crash at Bororen

WATCH: A witness said one car is lying on its side, another in the road.

Local Partners