Widowed Rocky mum won't let breast cancer win

Michelle Gately
| 17th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
Shaun Arnold and Chyree Bailey at World Gym.
Shaun Arnold and Chyree Bailey at World Gym. Allan Reinikka ROK160317agym3

CHYREE Bailey has already battled through the darkest grief, losing her husband to suicide four years ago.

So when she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the start of March, she was determined not to be beaten by the disease.

Chyree said the support of her children and a community of gym friends had been overwhelming and this weekend they hoped to give back, with a Saturday morning bootcamp raising money for cancer research.

With no family history of the disease, Chyree said she wouldn't have visited BreastScreen Queensland if the service wasn't free for women over 40.

Although her screen last year came back clear, this time Chyree wasn't so lucky with the scan detecting a small 5mm by 8mm tumour.

Chyree said she sensed something was wrong as soon as she entered the doctor's office.

But the words 'breast cancer' left her speechless.

"I sort of sat there a bit stunned for a while,” she said.

Thanks to early detection of the lump, something doctors told Chyree wouldn't have been possible through self-examination alone given the tumour's location, there is a good chance surgery and five weeks of radiotherapy will kick the cancer.

Shaun Arnold and Chyree Bailey at World Gym.
Shaun Arnold and Chyree Bailey at World Gym. Allan Reinikka ROK160317agym2

Chyree will have surgery to remove the lump at the end of the month.

Luckily, her treatment and the surgery will be administered at Rockhampton Hospital, easing the strain on her as a single mum.

Chyree and her children, aged eight, nine, 13 and 15, moved to Rockhampton from the Biloela area in July 2015.

Looking for a way to meet new people and improve her health, Chyree signed up with Shaun Arnold from Eat, Train, Succeed (ETS).

Her children soon joined her and the ETS community has become an extended family.

Although she is battling breast cancer, Chyree wanted the charity bootcamp to help as many people as possible and chose the Australian Cancer Research Foundation as the beneficiary.

"Even though it's such an evil disease, there's such amazing support from people who go through their own battles,” she said.

"It's just really comforting having people messaging me who have been in similar situations.

"We lost my husband to suicide going on four years in May.

"I've got four children and I guess because we've been in that hole down to the bottom and back up again.

"It's sort of a bit surreal. I can't really explain it to be honest, we just know what suffering is all about.

"This is just another thing we've got to get through as best we can.”

Charity bootcamp

  • When: Saturday, 6.15am
  • Where: Huish Dr, Victoria Park
  • $10 donation includes free barbecue breakfast
  • Free child minding
  • RSVP to the event on Facebook for breakfast planning
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

