Wife abused for allegedly trying to run over husband

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton magistrates Court on September 10 to one count of contravention of a domestic violence order. Picture: Rob Williams

A FATHER of four lashed out at his wife after accusing her of trying to run him over with her car.

The 31-year-old man, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 10 to one count of contravention of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the defendant was named on a domestic violence varied order made in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 28, 2019 which had the condition he be on good behaviour with the victim.

Ms Marsden said the victim, defendant and their children were at a birthday party on March 14, where the victim left early, and the defendant stayed with the children.

She said the victim rang the defendant about 12am to see if he was coming home with the children. He told her he had too much to drink and was staying the night and an argument ensued.

She said at 12.30am the victim returned to the party to take the children home.

She said the victim pulled into the driveway and the defendant approached the front passenger side door, opened it and accused the victim of trying to run him over.

She said the defendant then reached in and removed the keys from the ignition and they had words.

She said he then snatched her phone out of her hands and threw her keys and phone onto the lawn because he thought she would ring police over the argument.

The defendant told Magistrate Cameron Press he and his wife were going through a rough patch in their relationship at the time of the offence.

He said since then they had gone to relationship counselling and had worked out some strategies.

He said there hadn’t be any problems since.

The defendant was fined $500. A criminal conviction was not recorded.