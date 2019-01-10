Menu
Police conducting Roadside Breath Testing on Des Chalmeres Rd, Woree on Christmas evening. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Crime

Wife helps hubby get drink drive wake-up

by Pete Martinelli
10th Jan 2019 9:26 AM
A DRUNK husband was dobbed into police by his wife when she saw him drink-driving last month.

Brett David Seeney, 57, blew .298 when breathalysed by police on December 7.

Cairns Magistrates Court heard Seeney's wife watched him drive from Redlynch shopping centre.

The court heard she suspected Seeney's behaviour "was off" so she followed him and called police. She found him pulled over and slumped over in the driver's seat.

She took the keys from the ignition and waited for the officers to arrive.

Seeney told police he had drunk a stubby and three mixed drinks at the Red Beret hotel but when taken for further processing refused to give more breath specimens despite having four chances to do so.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving and failing to provide a specimen.

"It is the potential damage to others and yourself that is the hallmark of this offence," Acting Magistrate Scott Luxton said. He fined Seeney $1250 and disqualified him from driving for 16 months.

