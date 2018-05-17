Wife gets punched in husband's street brawl

A MAN has been chastised for getting into a fight while drunk which resulted in his wife being punched.

Joseph Alex Mellar, 29, pleaded guilty on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance, contravene a move on direction, obstruct police and possess marijuana.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police were patrolling when they spotted a large group gathered around two males on the corner of William and East streets about 1.30am on April 29.

He said they observed the two men, one was Mellar, egging each other to fight and Mellar's wife being punched and falling to the ground.

The police broke up the fight and told everyone to move on, but Mellar didn't.

When police went to arrest him, he resisted and one officer had to place him in a headlock to restrain him.

After his arrest, he was searched and police located 0.25g of marijuana and four seeds in a metal tin.

Duty lawyer Samantha Legrady said Mellar recalls the other man in the fight starting the altercation.

She said Mellar was punched twice and pulled away.

Ms Legrady said with regards to the failure to move on, Mellar saw the others involved in the earlier fight walking in his direction and accusing him of getting them kicked out.

Mellar was ordered to pay a $200 fine and no conviction was recorded.