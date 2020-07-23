Wife menaced over her husband’s unpaid debt

The victim was contacted by phone, text messages and voicemail over a three-week period.

A WOMAN went to the police after she was constantly menaced over her husband’s alleged unpaid debt, a court has heard.

Over a three-week period between March and April, Adam Anthony James Brown, 32, contacted the woman by phone, text messages and voicemail.

On March 25, Brown called the woman’s mobile phone and said: “Where the f--- is your husband, he owes me money.”

On the same day, Brown left the woman a voicemail before again phoning her and saying he was going to attend her workplace.

During that call, Brown told the woman: “I’m going to come to seek you out and make you suck my d---, you dirty little c---”

On March 31, Brown sent the woman four text messages.

Late on the night of April 11, Brown sent her 11 texts, none of which the woman responded to.

On the night of April 14, Brown left the woman three voicemail messages - again these were not responded to.

In one of the voicemails, Brown said: “Tell your man to pay his bills or I will come around to your work with police there.”

In another, Brown said: “Get him to come around so I can smack him in the face. I will see you soon b----, okay, I will say I’m sorry.”

The woman told police that she had known Brown for more than 10 years.

When questioned by police, Brown said he did not recall making the phone calls but if he did, he was drunk at the time and he was sorry.

In Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 20, Brown pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Brown’s conduct during his offending was something to be ashamed of.

Mr Clarke described the messages Brown sent the woman as “highly offensive, derogatory, hateful and spiteful” and said there was considerable persistence to the offending.

“It’s the sort of behaviour that should be strongly discouraged, but sadly it’s quite prevalent,” Mr Clarke said.

Brown was convicted and fined $900.