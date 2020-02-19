Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Picture: kassinopious/Reddit
Offbeat

Wife shames cheating husband with message on mattress

19th Feb 2020 7:55 AM

A woman has kicked out her cheating husband by spray-painting a brutal message on their marital bed and dumping it outside.

A photo of the defaced mattress was shared on Reddit on Monday, with the caption, "Let's bring the kids in to (sic) this".

The Reddit user also called it an "A-Grade Karen maneuver".

The post has recieved more than 67,000 upvotes and attracted more than 2000 comments. And while some said it was "fair enough" to a point, many took issue with one part of the act.

"A-okay in my book until she involved the kids," one person wrote on the post. "A good parent keeps the conflict between them and protects their kids from it."

Another commenter said it was a "trashy" move.

"What parent in their right mind would involve their children in their own personal matters… yeah, what the guy did was wrong but I'd bet … he didn't tell his kids about his sexual adventure."

"This is the kind of s*** my parents did when I lived with them as a kid and it makes me physically sick to think about doing it to my kids," another said.

More Stories

Show More
cheating husband reddit relationships shamed viral
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jail term hangs over druggie’s head

        premium_icon Jail term hangs over druggie’s head

        News WITH a history of drug offending, Kyle Bradley Cloughessy now has a jail term hanging over his head.

        • 19th Feb 2020 7:00 AM
        Even smallest amount of drugs can land you in court

        premium_icon Even smallest amount of drugs can land you in court

        News IT was the smallest amount of cannabis but it landed Dylan Damian Belz in court.

        Rocky’s new art gallery taking shape

        premium_icon Rocky’s new art gallery taking shape

        News Read our latest progress report on the construction of the $31.5 million...

        Model employee’s drug bust

        premium_icon Model employee’s drug bust

        News YEPPOON’S Jesse Douglas Robbins was described as a “model employee” before his...