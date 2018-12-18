Wife stands by ‘sugar daddy’ scandal MP

Andrew Broad Nationals MP with wife Rachel in Red Cliffs just outside Mildura. Picture: Jason Edwards

Rachel Broad was today standing by her husband as the disgraced Nationals MP announced he would walk away from politics for the sake of his family.

Andrew Broad appeared publicly for the first time since news of a lewd sex scandal involving an alleged secret dinner with a sugar baby emerged on Monday.

Despite arriving in separate cars, the married couple of 19 years were hand-in-hand as they met at a local cafe in the Mildura suburb of Red Cliffs shortly before lunchtime.

Ms Broad remained tight lipped about her husband's alleged rendezvous at a swanky restaurant in Hong Kong where he likened himself to James Bond, while Mr Broad asked for "time to be with his family".

Wearing a cap and sunglasses, the former frontbencher arrived to meet his wife shortly before 11.45am - just moments after news broke he would not recontest his seat of Mallee at the next election.

Mr Broad said it was a decision he and his wife had made together.

"We want to strengthen and focus on our family," he told the Herald Sun in a text message.

"We have walked away from politics now."

The 43-year-old said he has never shied away from his responsibilities.

"I have never walked away from taking responsibility for my actions," he wrote in a text message.

But as the couple hurried away from the Good Golly bakery and into his car, he would not say if he was sorry for his actions.

Nor would he say why it took so long for him to stand down from his position as assistant minister.

Andrew Broad in Mildura today. Picture: Jason Edwards



Broad, the former president of the Victorian Farmers Federation, lives with his wife and two foster daughters in Mildura while also tending to the family farm in Bridgewater.

In previous interviews with the Herald Sun Mr Broad detailed how he met his wife more than two decades ago when he was just 21 years old.

"I thought, 'I could marry a girl like that', so I went up and introduced myself,'' he said in 2015.

"A faint heart never won a fair lady," he said.

The comments are in stark contrast to the crude messages he allegedly sent his sugar baby 20 years his junior in August this year.

"I'm a country boy so I know how to fly a plane, ride a horse and f-- my woman,"

Locals in the border town of Mildura told the Herald Sun they were "not surprised" to hear of the MPs alleged dalliances with other women.

"He's known as a bit of a sleaze and very arrogant," one local woman said.

"We don't need someone like that in power," she said.

It comes as this paper revealed at least three women had contacted the National Party in the past year making allegations about sexcapades and sleazy behaviour by Mr Broad.

Claims of his philandering were said to be well known within the party but he had continued to deny any allegations of infidelity.

The couple say they want to strengthen their focus on family. Picture: Jason Edwards