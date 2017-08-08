25°
News

Wife's grief: 'Today, I lost the love of my life'

Jacob Miley
| 7th Aug 2017 5:26 PM Updated: 8th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
Daniel Springer with his son Wolf earlier this year.
Daniel Springer with his son Wolf earlier this year. Facebook

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE miner who was injured in a workplace at the Goonyella Riverside mine on Saturday morning has died in hospital.

Daniel Springer, 31, died leaving behind wife and baby boy.

His wife, Carmela Xiriha Springer took to Facebook overnight Sunday, revealing the heartbreak of losing her best friend.

"Today I lost the love of my life, the person who has given me the second love of my life," Mrs Springer posted.

"My best friend and person who always said they loved my cooking even it was terrible..."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Her post was met with an an outpouring of condolences to the family of the miner with all devastated by the loss.

Facebook friend, Jake Tredwell, wrote: "My heart sunk last night when I heard that one of the biggest bloody legends of all time had been taken from us.

"Hands down one of the funniest blokes I've ever met and by far the most positive.

"I know you touched a lot of people brother and damn sure will be missed.

"Thoughts are with your family.

"See you on the other side Springer."

Emergency services were called to the mine about 1am Saturday morning.

BMA confirmed his death Monday afternoon.

"It is with deep sadness that BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) confirms that a colleague, a contractor from Independent Mining Services (IMS), has ... passed away as a result of injuries sustained in an incident that occurred during maintenance work at the Goonyella Riverside Mine in Queensland on 5 August 2017," a spokesperson for the company said.

"We extend our deepest sympathies and support to his family, colleagues and friends at this very sad and difficult time."

The spokesperson said a full investigation was under way and BMA would continue to work closely with relevant authorities.

"Support services are in place for family, friends, the contractors involved and all of our people at Goonyella Riverside Mine," they said.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the site about 1am Saturday morning. He was was first taken to Mackay Base Hospital and then to Townsville Base Hospital for the emergency surgery.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  death editors picks goonyella riverside mine mining workplace accident

National trucking company makes strategic move to CQ

National trucking company makes strategic move to CQ

Timely expansion as mining, resources sector on the 'upswing' and market opens up.

Jobs loom as new coal mine west of Rocky revealed

Millions of tonnes will be generated by new project

Shocking 1100 Fitzroy jobs disappear in one year

Monitor view over a male shoulder, job search title on the screen, close up. Education, business concept photo

Politicians clash over youth unemployment issue in Fitzroy

Husband's diagnosis inspires Rocky volunteer's huge effort

Rockhampton local Shirley Shannon's has gone yellow for Daffodil Day 28 years running.

Shirley Shannon is turning the town yellow in a message of hope

Local Partners

Is it time for Gracemere to ditch 4702?

Survey to see if town should separate from over 80 other communities in the postcode region

Fitzroy club member looks to adapt and make new business connections

CLUB MEMBER: Finlayson & McKenzie consultant Brian Perry is looking to branch out to meet other local business people in the Fitzroy Club.

Old Rockhampton business with young forward thinking strategy.

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

ACROSS THE REGION: Your ultimate weekend guide

Siblings Cooper and Hayley Lisle of Cawarral sharing in the fun and excitement of last year's Rocky Swap, which is on again tomorrow from 6am.

Check out the exciting events happening right here in your backyard.

Rocky Swap: Over 1100 sites to browse this weekend

GENEROUS DONATION: Rotary Club of Rockhampton North recently donated a bus to the Special School to assist with their travels. It's events such as the Rocky Swap that help contribute to the wider community to support the people in need.

The major event is celebrating its 21st year

‘Complete BS’: Karl Stefanovic loses his cool at 'fools'

TODAY host Karl Stefanovic has sent a clear message to federal politicians holding up same-sex couples being granted the right to marry.

Rihanna sizzles in sexy silver bikini, electric blue wig

Wild thoughts! Rihanna sported a mermaid-esque blue wig at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados. Picture: Splash

She posted a series of revealing outfits that showed off her curves.

Why Marvel actors aren't given scripts anymore

The entire Avengers cast are kept very much in the dark.

Actors starring in Avengers: Infinity War don't know how it finishes

Can Judah Kelly save The Voice?

The Voice winner Judah Kelly had enjoyed chart success.

The Voice winner Judah Kelly’s album has enjoyed a top five debut.

Anna Faris reveals 'loneliness' before Chris Pratt split

Anna Faris

"I’m always like, ‘I’m fine!’ And it never feels like me.”

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have announced their separation.

ONE of Hollywood’s most adorable couples is over.

What went wrong with Hell’s Kitchen?

Marco Pierre White with Jess Fox and Sam Frost.

New celebrity cooking show fails to fire for Seven.

IDEAL FIRST HOME OWNERS PACKAGE

Lot 156 Johnson Drive, Hidden Valley 4703

House 4 2 2 $397,400

Do you want to enjoy class and comfort, all stylishly combined under one roof? From the moment you enter the Europa 182 you will know you have discovered just...

Panoramic Views and Luxury Living

27 Island View Crescent, Barlows Hill 4703

House 5 4 3 1,950,000

Expect to be enchanted from the moment you step inside this sleek and spacious residence boasting breathtaking views of the Keppel Islands and Rosslyn Bay Harbour!

Brick Duplex Units

1 and2/257 Coker Street, Berserker 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $269,000

If you have been looking for a Duplex that is brick and in a quiet street close to just about everything than inspections are a must. 2x 2 bedrooms with a good...

Picture Perfect!

10 Greer Street, Meikleville Hill 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If you are wanting a unique home with character and charm then save yourself the hassle of renovating and purchase this wonderful home with all the work complete!

Two Storey Family Home in Frenchville

317 Bloxsom Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

This low maintenance brick and hardiplank home is of a popular design with two levels of living in sought after Frenchville. Features include -rumpus, laundry...

Vendors Relocated, Property Vacant And Ready For Its New Owner

10 Boisy Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 2 $489,000

This is a rare Wandal classic that has been lovingly nurtured by its two previous owners and now looking for the next chapter in its history. Its rustic brickwork...

Amazing Highset Family Home With Stunning Views and Huge Rumpus -Only $329,000

12 Suthers Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $315,000

You will love this fantastic highset family home perfectly positioned at the crest of Suthers Avenue in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville and in the...

A BOUTIQUE BLOCK

22 Africander Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Build your penthouse overlooking ROCKHAMPTON HERE, where can you get an ACRE ... $189,000

Build your penthouse overlooking ROCKHAMPTON HERE, where can you get an ACRE with city views in town for this PRICE. - Situated in one of ROCKHAMPTONS premier...

Fantastic home in an excellent position

28 Queen Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This wonderful double storey home on The Range boasts perfect positioning! Homes like these are very popular especially when they are in such a great location.

Living The Dream!!

49 McKenzie Road, Alton Downs 4702

Rural 4 2 3 $739,000

This is the perfect property to live the rural lifestyle, while only being a short drive to town. If you've ever dreamed of living on acreage you'll have 51 acres...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Power couple's real estate app helps people buy a home

Alisha and Zac Goodman, founders of Mackay tech start-up Brixn, which will help home buyer navigate the journey to home ownership.

Make way for Mackay's newest tech start up

Three Gladstone estate developments flop in three months

The balance of Brookview Estate was for sale.

Two of three estates sold after hitting the market.

Victorian firm snaps up high-profile Rocky business for $2.25M

HOT PROPERTY: Prominent Rockhampton BP sells for $2.25 million following a string of recent commercial investments in the region.

Five recent business sales as Rocky's market goes red hot