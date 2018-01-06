Wife's touching tribute after Rocky doctor's sudden death

FAMILY HEARTACHEl: Frith and Renae with their four children Chance (7), Quinn (nearly 5), Darby (3) and Julius (6 months).

FATHER-of-four Frith Foottit is remembered by his wife Renae as a besotted dad and fiercely loving husband who was the warmth in his family's lives.

The former Rockhampton Hospital doctor has been honoured in a touching tribute written by his adoring wife in the days since his sudden death on New Year's Day.

The popular dreadlocked doctor made an impact on every life he touched, Renae said in the emotional blog post she is happy for The Morning Bulletin to share.

This year, Renae, Frith and their young family, Chance, Darby, Quinn and baby Julius, had planned to move their lives to Toowoomba after three years in the Beef Capital.

Despite his "charismatic flair", Renae opened up on Frith's sudden death saying she suspects his "existential woe" ultimately took her husband's life.

Here are her words:

"Frith fiercely loved me. He saw things in me that I had trouble seeing in myself, but he always showed his love to me and I always felt completely safe with him by my side.

"He was besotted with and adored his children like crazy. He taught them new things every day and just wanted to make them happy.

Frith Foottit and his wife Renae met in 1999 at a church camp. Contributed

"Frith cherished his family, and even though he sometimes gave his siblings a hard time, he had nothing but admiration for them.

"He was the best uncle to his nieces and nephew and a wonderful, cheeky son to his amazing parents.

"Frith admired his colleagues and spoke of his mentors with such praise. He made friends easily, and held a select few close to his heart.

"Those select few have turned into a few more over that last 10 years.

"Frith was such a unique person with so many different hobbies and interests. He could have conversations with anyone from anywhere, and they would immediately warm to him.

"It's one of the many things that made him a great doctor, as well as just a great person.

Frith and his young family were planning on moving to Toowoomba this year before his death. Contributed

"Once you met Frith, you would always remember him; something about him.

"Maybe his dreads, maybe his smile, maybe his sharp dressing or shiny boots, maybe his ability to engage with your kid with a high-five and snap of the fingers.

"I know he loved to live life. But I also know he often felt like there was more.

"He wanted more, but he didn't know what it was or how to get it.

"It might surprise you to know that behind his charismatic flair, happiness often eluded him, and that would make him feel sad.

"He seemed to have it all, but his deep thinking mind often drove him into existential woe, especially after a big night.

Frith and his wife Renae, who says once the two finally got together "we both knew that was it, and married a year later". Contributed

"I know many of you are wondering about the circumstances surrounding his death, and I don't want it to be taboo.

"I don't know all the details; no one does, and we never will.

"What I know to be true is that Frith took his own life. Something got the better of him and in a moment of drunken madness, he made a decision.

"It's hard not to speculate about this and that. It's hard not to ask the 'why' and 'how did this happen' questions.

"It's hard for us not to wonder if we could have done something.

"Even though he was never diagnosed, I believe Frith suffered from some depression but I thought that since we talked so often and openly about everything, that was enough.

"What I know to be true is that he loved with great passion. He genuinely cared for people and was always there for a beer and a chat. This is how we will remember him."

A fundraising page has been set up in his memory to help his family with the funeral, emergency costs and to help in any way as they face life without him.

