Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Wiggle’s voice trainer arrested on historic child sex charges

by Mark Morri
10th Sep 2019 6:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Sydney-based voice trainer of the current Red Wiggle has been arrested on historic sex charges allegedly committed in England more than 40 years ago.

Robert Graham Bickerstaff was arrested by Federal Police at his north shore home on August 29 after British authorities contacted the Australian Attorney-General's office.

Red Wiggle Simon Pryce with his singing teacher Robert Bickerstaff on his 83rd birthday in 2015. Picture: Twitter
Red Wiggle Simon Pryce with his singing teacher Robert Bickerstaff on his 83rd birthday in 2015. Picture: Twitter

Bickerstaff, 87, has spent the past two weeks in custody but and appear in Central Local Court on Wednesday, where British authorities will begin the process of attempting to extradite him to England.

The charges he faces relate to an alleged child offence decades ago.

Red Wiggle Simon Pryce with Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins rehearse for The Wiggles Concert at Darling Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Red Wiggle Simon Pryce with Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins rehearse for The Wiggles Concert at Darling Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Red Wiggle Simon Pryce has previously posted on social media that Bickerstaff was his voice trainer from when he was a young singer.

"Home to celebrate my singing teacher Robert Bickerstaff's 83rd B'day. He's been my singing teacher for 20 years!," he posted on his Twitter account in 2017.

More Stories

editors picks historic child sex charges robert graham bickerstaff the wiggles

Top Stories

    Family plays special part in league star's medal win

    premium_icon Family plays special part in league star's medal win

    Rugby League Rocky Rugby League celebrates stand-out performers for season 2019

    What made her heart 'jump' into her throat?

    premium_icon What made her heart 'jump' into her throat?

    News Tina drives home to radio reports of fires around her home suburb

    Challenge the Mountain: results and photos

    premium_icon Challenge the Mountain: results and photos

    News Aspiring and Accomplished runners' and cyclists' results

    GALLERY: Staff capture dramatic photos of Mt Archer bushfire

    premium_icon GALLERY: Staff capture dramatic photos of Mt Archer bushfire

    News Images show dedicated firefighters protecting homes from fiery blaze