WILD ANIMAL CULL? Four weeks to find solution to deer hazard

Recent photo of a deer taken just off Lakes Creek Road.

Recent photo of a deer taken just off Lakes Creek Road. Contributed

A PROPOSAL to cull wild deer around Mount Archer National Park and Lakes Creek Rd is back on the table at Rockhampton Regional Council

The issue of feral deer becoming a serious North Rockhampton road hazard came up again in planning and regulatory meeting on Tuesday following three traffic accidents on the weekend.

Anthony Cathro's four month old car came off second best following a deer crash on Lakes Creek Rd contributed

Many options were discussed on how to move forward, including a culling program.

Mayor Margaret Strelow made it very clear that they needed to find a permanent solution - and soon.

A motion was passed that in four weeks time, officers were to provide a report of the options council had and they would make a clear decision of what they would do.

There has already been a lot of consultation about the deer problem with Queensland Parks and Wildlife and Livingstone Shire Council, as the Lakes Creek Rd borders on their boundary.

READ HERE: Why tackling feral deer plague is not that simple

An idea of a new deer warning billboard on the Lakes Creek Rd was bought up.

There was some debate around if the sign would be effective, given that the times the deer are most active are early morning and late night where there is less visibility.

The cost for the billboard would be $4,000 for three months and Queensland Parks and Wildlife has pledged a $1,000 contribution.

Acting Manager Planning and Regulatory Services Karen Moody told councillors the deer have been more active and moving around more due to the extended dry period.

Another solution was to educate the public more on safety around the deer and the diseases they carry.

"Biosecurity is very real, it's the other issues as well, they are a declared pest,” Cr Williams said.

Ms Moody noted council also purchased a trap earlier this year but they needed to "identify the right site to set one up”.

Gates and remote technology have also been purchased.

Cr Strelow raised that "culling remains on the table as an option”.

"The deer are actually damaging traffic and wildlife,” she said.

"No doubt anything we try to do, we will be criticised.”

READ HERE: Rocky deer population poses deadly risk

Council has also held various meetings and discussion with the local landholders of the land which the deer are running wild on.

While there were numerous options on the table, Cr Strelow noted they were mostly stop gap measures not solutions.

"Meetings have been going on for a few months, we are working with landholders, looking at putting in new signs, doing public relations to help educate the public,” she said.

Councillor Neil Fisher, Tony Williams and Ellen Smith all raised points on the detrimental effect the wild deer are having on the wildlife and other animals.

Councillor Smith noted a horse and dog have both received significant injuries from the wild deer.

Cr Strelow asked for a final decision to be on the table inside the next four weeks.

"I want this to have a really high priority,” she said.

"I don't want one that just says where we are up to, I want to take steps to resolve the issue.”