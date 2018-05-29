Wild animals on the loose in coast estate

Deer spotted out on the road in Zilzie's Seaspray Resort.

YOU don't have to live out west to see some wild animals - Zilzie resident Chris Fletcher sees them on a regular basis.

Just last week, there was a little fox doing the rounds near his home in the Seaspray estate.

The week before, there were a handful of deers.

"I've been here for about 18 months and we see heaps of birds, rabbits, kangaroos and lately deers and foxes,” he said.

Mr Fletcher said the deers came from the bush behind Cocoanut Point Drive.

"The other animals are mostly from the bushland at the back of Seaspray Drive that I've seen,” he said.

Mr Fletcher lives with his partner, eight-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter.

"We love seeing all the different animals and species of birds,” he said.

"We have about four butcher birds and magpies that we feed off the verandah as well.”

He said it often surprised him how much wildlife there was in the area.

"Considering how much building and stuff is going on in the estate at the moment,” Mr Fletcher said.

"But growing up in Bluff out west I'm used to it.”

A big fan of the area, Mr Fletcher loves the laid back lifestyle of the Capricorn Coast.

"I used to holiday here as a kid and loved the place, met my partner in Yeppoon and decided to call it home,” he said.

"We moved away to Hervey Bay but it never felt like home so we moved back.”

Seaspray Resort has been the best move he made, he said.

"The people I live around make it feel like a tight-knit little community,” Mr Fletcher said.

"My kids can play outside with their friends and ride their bikes with no fear of getting hit by the traffic somewhere larger.

"A place is only as good as you choose to make it, don't believe all the stigmas people put on certain areas along the coast and make up your own mind.”