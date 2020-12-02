Wild crime spree: Teens allegedly target 4 coast businesses

Four young people are in custody after an overnight crime spree in Yeppoon.

POLICE believe four teenagers are responsible for a spate of alleged crime overnight, including a car theft, several break and enters, and multiple robberies.

Four youths aged 14 to 17 are in custody, but Rockhampton police have not formally charged them.

Police allege the group broke into the Railway Hotel in Yeppoon through its pokies area about 10.45pm on Monday night, stealing alcohol.

About midnight, they allegedly broke into a physiotherapist on Mary Street and afterwards allegedly stole an Alfa Romeo from a home on the same street.

It is alleged that at 1.45am they went to The Strand and demanded money, threatening the pub’s worker with a hammer.

Then, with one allegedly armed with a knife, the teens allegedly broke into the Yeppoon Road Oaks petrol station, some injuring themselves in the process, and stole money and cigarettes without injuring the station’s worker.

Police followed the youths for about 10 minutes in Rockhampton at 5.10am, until the stolen car drove up a median strip and blew a tyre.

Its occupants were seen fleeing the vehicle and were arrested.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damien Smith.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damien Smith requested the public provide any dashcam or CCTV footage that might help with the police investigation.

“Police are at a loss as to how we can get through to these youths, as to how to get them to understand the potential consequences of their actions,” he said.

“Not only for the robberies and the breaks, but the risk that they pose to the community with operating vehicles they’re just not simply qualified or experienced enough to drive: it’s just more by good fortune and good luck this morning that we didn’t have a pedestrian injured.

“We’re appealing to the community and family of these youths to actually stand up and try and get through to these youths, because it’s not just a police response to try and address this sort of behaviour.”