Wild fire traps bushwalkers in mountainous national park

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were called to assist a group of bushwalkers who became trapped by a fire in Blackdown Tablelands. RACQCHRS

A BUSHWALKING group called for help on Sunday after they became trapped by a wild bushfire in Central Queensland.

Shortly after midday yesterday, RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Rainbow Falls in Blackdown Tableland to provide assistance to a group of 11 people who become isolated by a bushfire.

Upon arrival at Rainbow Falls, the group were close to the bushfire front.

The decision was promptly made to winch the on-board rescue crewman to the group to provide assistance and direct them from the moving bushfire.

They were successfully evacuated from the scene by authorities on the ground.

Queensland Ambulance Service were on standby and assessed eight adults and three children for minor smoke inhalation.

All patients were stable and did not require transport to hospital.

This is the third winch task the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has conducted this week, proving to be a busy period in our region.