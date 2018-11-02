Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Teneil Leanne Odger, 28, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Teneil Leanne Odger, 28, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets
Crime

Wild mum attacks cop inside Hervey Bay nightclub

Annie Perets
by
1st Nov 2018 8:02 PM | Updated: 2nd Nov 2018 7:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer who prevented a drunk young mother from attacking a woman inside a nightclub, ended up copping the brunt of her aggression.   

Wild party-goer Teneil Leanne Odger was so drunk on October 7, she didn't realise the person she was attacking was a police officer, a court has heard.  

This is despite the fact the emergency service worker was dressed in uniform, and it was not a dress-up night at the venue.  

Odger, 28, fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court where she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, public nuisance and dangerous drug possession.   

The Point Vernon woman had to relive the night she would rather forget as the infamous events were recapped in court.  

Teneil Leanne Odger, 28, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Teneil Leanne Odger, 28, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets

The court heard police were patrolling inside the Esplanade venue about 1.30am on October 7.  

The nightclub was buzzing with activity when Odger was seen trying to strike another female.   

Once the police officer intervened, Odger proceeded to strike them in the face using her right fist.  

After being taken to the watch house, Odger was found with 7 grams of marijuana.  

Defence lawyer Daniel Ould informed the court Odger didn't realise it was a police officer.   

"She was that intoxicated at the time," Mr Ould said.   

He also included the mum-of-two was remorseful for her actions.  

Odger was convicted and fined $1000.   

Injuries sustained by the attacked police officer were not described in court.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    War victim, grieving dad caught driving four times the limit

    premium_icon War victim, grieving dad caught driving four times the limit

    Crime Drink driving charge the latest blow to Sri Lankan man traumatised by civil war assaults, child's drowning in bath tub

    • 2nd Nov 2018 7:20 AM
    School principal explains why she hit a year 3 child

    premium_icon School principal explains why she hit a year 3 child

    News "I wasn't in a position to put my side of the story across.”

    JOBS: Rockhampton's Bruce Highway construction imminent

    premium_icon JOBS: Rockhampton's Bruce Highway construction imminent

    News Hundreds will be employed to improve Rocky's northern approach.

    CQ group pays $1.6 million to secures prime industrial spot

    premium_icon CQ group pays $1.6 million to secures prime industrial spot

    Business They're well placed to take advantage of a wealth of future projects

    Local Partners