Wild Oats XI takes line honours in Brisbane to Keppel

Wild Oats XI has taken line honours in the 2018 Club Marine Brisbane to Keppel Tropical Yacht Race.

Wild Oats XI has taken line honours in the 2018 Club Marine Brisbane to Keppel Tropical Yacht Race. CONTRIBUTED

YACHTING: Wild Oats XI has taken line honours in the 2018 Club Marine Brisbane to Keppel Tropical Yacht Race followed 40 minutes later by Black Jack in a drifter finish.

And it's getting very busy at Keppel Bay Marina as Alive Yachting is approaching the finish, and within sight behind are the TP52s of Envy Scooters Sailing Team and Gweilo.

Speaking this morning via SatPhone, Envy skipper and vice-commodore of the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron Barry Cuneo was excited about the prospect of a close finish.

"We've held the pressure all the way along and stayed our path. We can see Alive in the distance just starting to pressure up, and Gweilo underneath us,” Cuneo said.

"We think we will be able to stay out of any influences of the land.”

The other 20 or so yachts are continuing their race up to the Keppel Bay Marina finish line for the overall and divisional placings.

Keppel Bay Marina general manager Kylie Smith said it was a late finish after an exciting day.

"The conditions were just so light yesterday that when one of the supermaxis or the yachts hit faster winds it changed the placing quickly so even though it was a slower journey, it was still exciting to follow,” she said.

Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron race manager Brady Lowe said it was a challenging race.

"With conditions like that the B2K this year called on all the skippers and crews skills to draw on every bit of yachting expertise they have to find the winds that would talk them closer to the finisher line quicker.”

And the party has started at the Keppel Bay Marina with a hot breakfast on the cards followed closely by a great day for the finish line celebrations.

"It's going to be a fantastic day. Wild Oats and Black Jack are in and all the Brisbane to Keppel boats are arriving. We can't wait to see everyone,” Smith said.