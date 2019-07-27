Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tomasz Marczynski has legs and he knows how to use them.
Tomasz Marczynski has legs and he knows how to use them.
Cycling & MTB

Wild photos of cyclist’s ripped legs

27th Jul 2019 1:30 PM

Forget the incredible scenery as the Tour de France winds its way through the French alps - cycling freaks want photos of what's driving the peloton. Cyclist's legs.

Polish professional Tomasz Marczynski isn't racing this year's edition of the world's premier cycling race but he's still satisfying his social following's appetite for hamstrings, calves and all the tendons in between.

Tomasz Marczynski has legs and he knows how to use them.
Tomasz Marczynski has legs and he knows how to use them.

 

Calves that would have Johnny Drama losing his mind.
Calves that would have Johnny Drama losing his mind.

 

Vain about his veins.
Vain about his veins.

The 35-year-old is training in Spain to prepare for the back end of 2019 as his tour rivals slog it out in wild conditions in France.

"I am getting free for the second part of the season," he wrote. "Leg ready, head, too, apparently now only have fun and a good result will come."

 

Inedible hot dogs — or legs?
Inedible hot dogs — or legs?
Putting the ham in hamstring.
Putting the ham in hamstring.
Cactus jacked.
Cactus jacked.

More Stories

Show More
cyclist legs offbeat sport

Top Stories

    Community petition launched for a Police Beat at Stockland

    premium_icon Community petition launched for a Police Beat at Stockland

    Crime It's been up for a day and already hundreds have signed in support.

    Mayor explains: Levee bank is still a 'no-brainer'

    premium_icon Mayor explains: Levee bank is still a 'no-brainer'

    Council News But now it's a story of two choices.

    Sad discovery in the search for missing Kawana man

    premium_icon Sad discovery in the search for missing Kawana man

    News The 40-year-old was last seen in a Rockhampton suburb

    Rocky Brothers looking for big game against Seagulls

    premium_icon Rocky Brothers looking for big game against Seagulls

    Rugby League 'Give Yeppoon anything and they will punish you'