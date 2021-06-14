Menu
Hail at Alpha Sunday night June 13 2021
UPDATE: Wild weather warning issued again

JANN HOULEY
14th Jun 2021 1:09 PM | Updated: 2:00 PM
1.59pm: Another warning has been issued for parts of Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia Forecast Districts.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and large accumulations of small hail in the warning area over the next several hours," the Bureau of Meteorology said.

"Locations which may be affected include Marlborough and St Lawrence."

1.38pm: The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled its severe thunderstorm warning.

"The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary," it said.

1.10pm: The Bureau of Meteorology issued another severe storm warning on Monday afternoon.

It predicted similar severe storm and possibly hail conditions similar to those experienced further inland on Sunday.

Yeppoon and Byfield are in the path of an approaching storm.

SES warns people to move their cars under cover and clean up any loose debris in their yards.

