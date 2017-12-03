WILD WEATHER: Nearly 100mm in four hours

The thunderstorms that swept across the Callide Dawson region on Tuesday night put on a brilliant display, as evident by this amazing photograph taken by Vicki Bradshaw of a storm passing over Kokotoungo near Mt Cooper. The volume of rain dropped during the storms varied from 9mm Biloela to 148mm near Baralaba. Photo Vicki Bradshaw

UPDATE 1pm: BLACKDOWN Tablelands has copped a deluge of rain this morning recording nearly 100mm in four hours.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the national park received 93mm of rain since 9am this morning.

The severe weather warning for parts of Central Highlands has also extended and is moving towards Rockhampton.

More updates expected this afternoon.

INITAL STORY: PARTS of Central Queensland can expect a drenching in the next several hours as severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning this morning for parts of the Central Highlands to expect heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding.

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of CQ this morning. BOM

Areas included in the warning zone are Emerald, Biloela, Blackwater, Baralaba, Moura and Capella.

Blackdown Tablelands have already recorded about 58mm of rainfall in an hour.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise for people to be careful in these conditions.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.