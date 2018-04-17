Wildlife group investigates13 bird deaths in Rocky

SUSPECTED POISONING: Wildlife Rockhampton is investigating reports of crow poisonings in the Archer St area.

WILDLIFE Rockhampton are currently investigating suspected cases of bird poisoning in Rockhampton.

Rescue coordinator Svetlana Mitin said in the past couple of days, 13 crows have been found dead in the Archer St area.

Ms Mitin said the birds' deaths were suspicious.

One of the crows had been recently released after it was cared for by Wildlife Rockhampton.

Ms Mitin said these deaths have left bird carers at the organisation devastated.

Wildlife Rockhampton is investigating the matter, and is appealing for assistance from the public.

If anyone has seen any unwell or dead birds in the Archer St area, contact Wildlife Rockhampton.

You can email the organisation at wildliferockhampton @outlook.com.