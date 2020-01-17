Wildlife officers to hunt down ‘deliberatly fed’ Rocky croc

WILDLIFE officers have set a trap to capture a large crocodile that was recently seen taking a discarded shark carcass from the North Rockhampton boat ramp.

The crocodile was first reported to the Department of Environment and Science on January 5. Wildlife officers investigated the report and determined that the crocodile’s behaviour indicates that it has been deliberately or inadvertently fed.

Senior wildlife officer Mic Conaghan on Thursday said the animal was being targeted for removal from the wild as it now posed a danger to the public because of the actions of people who deliberately or inadvertently fed it.

“We have set a trap to capture the animal because it now associates people and boat ramps with food and that makes it a dangerous crocodile,” Mr Conaghan said.

“People need to be aware that deliberately or inadvertently feeding crocodiles is dangerous and risky behaviour and can have significant and serious consequences.

“Habituated crocodiles may start approaching people which is why it’s important to dispose of fish scraps properly by never leaving them on river banks or at boat ramps.

Mr Conaghan said under the Nature Conservation Act 1992, the maximum penalty for deliberately or inadvertently feeding a crocodile was $5222.

Some Rockhampton anglers don’t appear to be getting the hint when it comes to discarding their fish offal.

Doug Harris is a keen local angler and what he saw down on the Fitzroy River was enough to make his blood boil.

On his morning walk to the North Rockhampton boat ramp adjacent to the CBD yesterday he noticed two dead sharks dumped on the top of the boat ramp.

“It looks to me that they have just driven the boat up the ramp and chucked them out without a care in the world,” he said.

Doug took some snaps of the two sharks, both measuring in at about a metre long.

The two appeared to be leaking blood into the gutters which eventually end up in the waters of the Fitzroy.

Doug said he had fished all over North Queensland and was familiar with the dangers posed by “big mud lizards” made worse by fish scraps.

“They’re (crocs) smart and they know where people dump fish,” he said.

“It’s just common sense, if you catch one, just cut the line – there’s no point bringing them back to shore.

“Someone’s going to get taken if this keeps happening.”

Doug was under the impression that some anglers may feel they are doing others a favour by killing the sharks and removing them from the river.

“Bull sharks will never be fished out of the river,” he said.

The Department shared in Doug’s fury labelling the actions of those responsible as “pure stupidity”.