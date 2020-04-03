Wildlife Sanctuary appeals to the public for help

Park Ranger Kieron Smedley continues to look after the Park's wildlife

“According to the emails we’ve been getting, we’re looking at two to six months of closure.”

Wildlife Ranger at Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary Kieron Smedley is trying to stay positive, but as his workplace faces months of lost revenue, it’s getting harder.

With no government funding and no ticket sales, the Sanctuary is having to ­completely rely on public support.

Formerly employed rangers have become unpaid ­volunteers but overhead costs of maintaining the facilities and caring for animals remain.

“Whether we get 100 visitors or no visitors, the overheads are the same,” Mr Smedley said.

“So, to not receive any money is pretty insane, and to not receive any money for potentially two to six months is just unfathomable.”

Mr Smedley says the park has been in talks with different government officials, but at this stage has received no word of government assistance.

“Fingers crossed there is some special funding available, we still haven’t recovered ­financially from the November bush fires,” Mr Smedley said.

For the time being, the Sanctuary is appealing to the local community for assistance.

Its Facebook page is full of daily updates on various animals and the different ways you can support them.

Options include sponsoring or donating to the Sanctuary’s wildlife rehabilitation centre, donating to their GoFundMe page or purchasing vouchers for future use.

Head to the Facebook page to see how you can get involved by visiting www.facebook.com/cooberriepark/