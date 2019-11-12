Wildlife warriors host collection to help injured animals

Collection points have been set up in the Whitsundays to gather supplies for injured wildlife and carers in New South Wales.

SAVING animals in a bushfire is not what most people think about but the team at Fauna Rescue Whitsundays is working tirelessly to do just that.

It is estimated that, so far, 700 koalas have perished in the New South Wales bushfires, along with many other animals including wombats, kangaroos, wallabies and birds.

The team at Fauna Rescue Whitsundays is coordinating a collection of items to send to carers in fire ravaged NSW and Queensland, to try and save as many animals as possible.

Volunteer Barb Adamson said it was 'payback' for when so many people all over Australia helped Whitsundays animals following Tropical Cyclone Debbie, in 2017.

"Animal carers helped us when TC Debbie hit us and we had birds dropping out of the sky, and everybody banded together, so we are paying back and helping them," she said.

"We understand what it's like - you don't have any supplies and you are heartbroken with the death all around you, and we get that.

"As well as the medical supplies, we will be sending chocolate, hand cream and shampoo to spoil the carers because they don't even have time to shampoo their hair at the moment.

"The horror of fire would be 10 times worse than a cyclone because in a cyclone you can bunker down and deal with it but fire takes your life and you don't have time to bunker down - it's just devastating."

Ms Adamson said some of the carers down south had lost their homes but were still caring for the animals who were injured, dehydrated and suffering from smoke inhalation and "can't help themselves".

The supplies needed make for a long list but include good quality bird food, syringes and saline, feeding bottles and teats, general medical supplies, baby wipes (great for baby wildlife), paw paw ointment, Sorbolene and pure vitamin E cream.

See the full list on Barb Adamson's Facebook page.

Drop-off points for the supplies are as follows (supplies can be dropped off in the boxes outside the properties at any time of day):

- 7 Teague Tce, Cannonvale

- 1752 Conway Rd, Conway

- 15 Fuller St, Proserpine

The first truck will leave on Thursday (November 14) with urgent supplies and there will be another one leaving on Sunday (November 17).

Phone Ms Adamson on 0458 525 700 with any questions.