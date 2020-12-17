Will a corflute-free campaign for mayor pay off?

Miranda Broadbent chose to meet the press at Rockhampton’s Botanic Gardens Thursday morning, to remind voters of her commitment to the environment and to the Sister City program.

She emphasised she would not place corrugated plastic signs, which she described as “distracting”, along footpaths nor litter residents’ letter boxes with “intrusive” leaflets.

“When I tell you I aim to reduce, reuse and recycle, then I’m not going to turn around and pop something on the side of the road which takes however long to break down in landfill,” she said.

“People who are interested in my policies will find them online, or I’m happy to organise a meet and greet.”

Mayoral candidate Miranda Broadbent at the Botanic Gardens

Ms Broadbent, who taught in Rockhampton for more than 20 years, addressed supporters on her Facebook page in a mix of English and Japanese.

She said she looked forward to revitalising the Sister City program, especially as Japan was added to the Australian travel ‘bubble’.

“The Ibusuki Council helped design the Japanese gardens here in the Botanic Gardens, and donated the plants, statues and lanterns,” the mayoral candidate said.

“And there’s an Australian forest in Ibusuki with a slab hut exactly the same as the one at Kershaw Gardens; whenever I stepped into that garden, I felt like I was in Rockhampton.”

Rockhampton's Sister City Ibusuki is famous for its hot steam sand baths

Ms Broadbent described herself as a great listener who aimed to engage with the local youth, in particular.

“What are the big issues facing young people who feel they need to leave Central Queensland?” she said.

“Is it a lack of study or training opportunities; is it for work or because there’s a lack of entertainment?”

She said she was not daunted going up against long-term councillors who, to date, had not completed their nomination paperwork.

“Listening, taking action, looking for a bright future… those are the cornerstone qualities voters look for in the mayor,” she said.

“I’ve lived in Rockhampton my whole life and I’m committed to doing this job for the next four years.”