Riana Crehan and partner Will Davison at the GC600 on Friday. Picture: Adam Head
Motor Sports

Davison back on track after neck treatment

by Connor O’Brien
20th Oct 2018 2:35 PM
WILL Davison will take on this afternoon's Gold Coast 600 race after requiring treatment on his neck.

The 23Red Racing driver had a brutal crash in practice on Friday, ploughing into a tyre barrier at high speed after a suspension failure.

It marked the worst possible start to the weekend for the Gold Coaster, whose team worked until 1am overnight repairing the car in time for Saturday action.

"It was a pretty scary crash," Davison said.

"Fortunately the tyre barrier did a good job. The car absorbed a lot of the impact but I am still pretty sore today.

"You would love to help (the team fix the car) but there is nothing I can do and I was pretty sore and my neck was beaten up a bit so I needed to go and get some treatment."

Considering his lack of practice time on Friday, Davison did an impressive job to qualify 15th for this afternoon's 102-lap race, in which he hopes to stay clear of more trouble.

"We literally started from scratch, so I'm not overly unhappy," he said.

"We're one tenth away from the top 10 shootout so when you look at it that way, the boys did a good job and we can do something from where we are.

"We certainly hope we can have a clean day and then we have got some knowledge to put into tomorrow's qualifying session."

Davison is driving at the Gold Coast 600 with his older brother Alex.

23red racing gold coast 600 will davison

