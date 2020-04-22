Will drums evidence be enough to prosecute?

Nine drums of waste were found dumped in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road near Yeppoon last October.

Nine drums of waste were found dumped in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road near Yeppoon last October.

IT IS unclear whether the authority investigating two illegal dumping cases near Yeppoon has enough evidence to prosecute.

The Queensland Government’s Department of Environment and Science has been probing last October’s find of nine drums in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Rd and also January’s discovery of four drums in bushland off Iwasaki Rd.

There is a possibility that both dumpings could be linked.

This week a spokesperson from the department said evidence had been collected in relation to the incidents and the authority was “considering its compliance options”.

“The incident sites have been cleaned up to the satisfaction of the department,” the spokesperson said.

“The department thanks the Yeppoon community for the assistance it provided in the investigation.

“As this matter remains subject to an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to make further comment at this time.”

The drums dumping disgrace in wetlands near Yeppoon outraged the community.

A second lot of drums were found illegally dumped off Iwasaki Rd, near Yeppoon, in January.

In December, the department confirmed the contamination of the waterway off Sandy Point Rd had a lethal impact on a number of aquatic species.

It said its officers had observed dead mangrove bloodworms, 10 dead crabs and 50 deceased glassfish in the days after the drums were discovered.

The maximum penalty for illegal dumping is $133,450 for an individual.

In January it was announced that Rockhampton and Livingstone councils would get more than $262,000 in State Government funding to help crack down on illegal dumping.