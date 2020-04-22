Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nine drums of waste were found dumped in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road near Yeppoon last October.
Nine drums of waste were found dumped in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road near Yeppoon last October.
News

Will drums evidence be enough to prosecute?

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
22nd Apr 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS unclear whether the authority investigating two illegal dumping cases near Yeppoon has enough evidence to prosecute.

The Queensland Government’s Department of Environment and Science has been probing last October’s find of nine drums in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Rd and also January’s discovery of four drums in bushland off Iwasaki Rd.

There is a possibility that both dumpings could be linked.

This week a spokesperson from the department said evidence had been collected in relation to the incidents and the authority was “considering its compliance options”.

“The incident sites have been cleaned up to the satisfaction of the department,” the spokesperson said.

“The department thanks the Yeppoon community for the assistance it provided in the investigation.

“As this matter remains subject to an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to make further comment at this time.”

The drums dumping disgrace in wetlands near Yeppoon outraged the community.

A second lot of drums were found illegally dumped off Iwasaki Rd, near Yeppoon, in January.
A second lot of drums were found illegally dumped off Iwasaki Rd, near Yeppoon, in January.

In December, the department confirmed the contamination of the waterway off Sandy Point Rd had a lethal impact on a number of aquatic species.

It said its officers had observed dead mangrove bloodworms, 10 dead crabs and 50 deceased glassfish in the days after the drums were discovered.

The maximum penalty for illegal dumping is $133,450 for an individual.

In January it was announced that Rockhampton and Livingstone councils would get more than $262,000 in State Government funding to help crack down on illegal dumping.

drums dumped illegal dumping sandy point rd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 research paper gives CQ hope

        premium_icon COVID-19 research paper gives CQ hope

        Business The agricultural and mining-centric regions will be the best positioned when it comes to the impact of coronavirus

        Absent CEO’s return date still unclear

        premium_icon Absent CEO’s return date still unclear

        News LIVINGSTONE Shire Council hasn’t shed any further light on when its absent CEO...

        WATCH: A heartfelt plea for patients to support rural GPs

        premium_icon WATCH: A heartfelt plea for patients to support rural GPs

        Health Doc's warts and all video on the COVID-19 impact goes viral in CQ

        Ambulance crews respond to late night snake bite

        premium_icon Ambulance crews respond to late night snake bite

        Breaking Crews are called to The Range after reports of a snake bite after midnight