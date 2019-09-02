Will fancied Mr Attitude be on the money?

THE countdown is on for star racehorse MrAttitude as he prepares for a record prize money purse of $192,700 at Cairns in less than a fortnight.

By recently winning Townsville's Cleveland Bay Handicap after taking out the Mackay Newmarket, the Ricky Vale-trained MrAttitude becomes eligible for a $150,000 bonus if he wins the $75K Cairns Amateur Sprint (1400m) on September14.

After being "freshened up” following an unplaced effort in the Cairns Newmarket some weeks ago, MrAttitude had some paddock respite before gearing up for another Cairns assault.

Vale started MrAttitude on fitness more out of necessity than design, at Rockhampton last Thursday in a Callaghan Park Open Handicap (1050m).

Burdened with 64kg, jockey Ashley Butler found no joy in running as MrAttitude was forced to race wide and naturally weakened in the run home.

Under the circumstances his run to finish six lengths behind winner Casino Thoughts was excusable.

Vale made a close analysis of the run and admitted at first he "wasn't too happy with it” as the intention was to give MrAttitude the cosiest run possible so he would be able to find the finishing line strongly.

"Once he got posted three wide he was always going to finish where he did. Actually, it was similar to the lead-up run before he won the Mackay Newmarket,” Vale reasoned with the wisdom of hindsight.

The good news is that post-race Vale is elated.

"He (Mr Attitude) pulled up great so we will press on to the Cairns race and hope for a good barrier,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ashley Butler travelled south some 800km from Rocky to Moore races yesterday to ride Oh Why for his friend Luke Berger in the $40k Cup (1400m) only to finish unplaced.

Last season's premiership Queensland jockey Justin Stanley, who incidentally also won the Rockhampton premiership, had no luck whatsoever at the Bluff Cup races on Saturday.

Stanley's first four rides at the well-attended meeting on the dirt track finished well back among the "also-rans” while his best effort was a third placing on Olivia Cairns-trained Follow On in the $9K Cup (1800m).

Rockhampton jockey John Stephens starred there with a double through Allan Clark's grey Buster Moon in the $12,250 QTIS Maiden Plate (1200m) as well as Jared Wehlow's Tadween in the Newmarket (1200m).

Meanwhile, Racing Queensland announced yesterday several additional incentive bonuses to QTIS which are to be symbolised by QTISx.

They include significant bonuses for feature races while from a country perspective age restriction on QTIS races at non-TAB clubs will be lifted.

"For the first time age restrictions on QTIS races for non-TAB meetings will be removed whereas previously they had been restricted to five-and-under,” RQ CEO Brendan Parnell said.

Full details on the new-look QTISx are available on the RQ website and are due to start immediately.

Rockhampton apprentice Elly Smith almost had a dream start to her metropolitan riding debut in Brisbane last Saturday when going within a "nose” of winning the $110,000 3YO on Tom Button's Mad Irish Tycoon at Eagle Farm.

The $41.00 chance was nabbed in the closing stages when beaten in a photo. For certain, Elly will be in demand from astute Brisbane trainers seeking weight relief on their higher-weighted prospects.

The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission last Friday said that all 15 track work riders and trainers that were drug-tested at Rockhampton's Callaghan Park racecourse around dawn that morning returned clear findings.

In an industry which attracts much negative publicity, it speaks volumes of the current professionalism of Rockhampton racing stakeholders.