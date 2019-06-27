Menu
Queensland coach Kevin Walters speaks to media at the Duporth Tavern.
Warren Lynam
Rugby League

Will he, won't he? Walters not ruling out Smith fairytale

Matty Holdsworth
by
27th Jun 2019 5:30 PM | Updated: 5:53 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: It's the burning question on all Origin fans' lips, will he or won't he?... and Kevin Walters has refused to rule out Cameron Smith making a fairytale comeback for Game 3. 

With one round of NRL to go before Queensland Origin teams go into camp, Walters said "everyone is in contention".

His eyes will be fixed upon a cluster of Origin hopefuls who are hoping a big performance can catapult themselves into the frame.

For the likes of Joe Ofahengaue, Christian Welch, Kurt Capewell and Anthony Milford, it's the last chance to impress.

Speaking at a Sunshine Coast Falcons Origin luncheon yesterday, Walters' said "every" player was in the running.

 

"That's something we again will have to look at over the weekend, we never rule anyone out, it is Origin and we want to see the best players play," Walters said.

"For a lot of players, it's a very important weekend.

"Everyone who is in the team or looking to push selection, it's a great opportunity for them to ramp it home.

"We never rule anyone out."

Walters said he had full faith whichever team was selected could turn the tide on New South Wales.

When asked about how to match the imposing line-speed and footwork of the Blues, he said the focus was firmly on his own side.

"It's all about this team and getting our preparation right, we know we have great talent amongst our group to improve," he said.

"There is a lot of trust in this side and we will pick a very strong side.

"We had a minor hiccup but the beauty of it is we can set ourselves up by playing good, positive and confident football

"We can do this, it's just about getting our minds right."

