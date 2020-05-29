Will Livingstone backflip and move show holiday?

Menu
Will Livingstone do a backflip and move the show day public holiday?
Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
29th May 2020 9:09 AM
LIVINGSTONE may yet do a backflip and move its show day public holiday to August.

The council created a Facebook poll asking the community if it would prefer the shire’s show holiday to be moved from June 12 to August 14.

This comes after Livingstone said on May 21, the day Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told State Parliament the Ekka public holiday would move to August 14 this year, that it would stick with its previously announced 2020 show holiday.

A Livingstone spokeswoman said the poll, which ends this morning, was the result of recent community feedback asking if the council would consider applying to move the holiday to a later date in the year.

“The opportunity here is that more people may travel to various parts of our shire when more of our businesses will be open, potentially providing a significant economic uplift for the shire as a whole,” the council spokeswoman said.

She said the poll results would assist the council in determining whether it applies to the Queensland Government to move the current show holiday date to August 14.

Rockhampton Regional Council has already decided to stick with its show day public holiday on June 11.

