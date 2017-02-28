Will Michelle Landry whip into the chief position?

L-R Michelle Landry, Barnaby Joyce and George Christensen. George Christensen has been named the National Party Whip while Michelle Landry has been named Deputy Whip. Phot Supplied.

THE resignation of George Christensen as the National Party whip has Capricornia MP Michelle Landry thinking.

Ms Landry is currently deputy whip and has admitted to The Morning Bulletin she was thinking about putting her hand up at Thursday's election, when the party votes for a new whip.

"He (George) finishes 5pm Thursday,” she said.

"He made the decision to resign..... because he's outspoken on some issues... and the party whip's role is to keep people in line.”

Ms Landry said her colleague felt he was upsetting a few of his National Party colleagues with his views and rather than continue to upset them, he decided to stand down as whip.

"There will be an election/meeting on Thursday afternoon,” she explained.

"It's something that I will think about. I am deputy whip now.”

However, Ms Landry said she was chair of a 'fairly busy' committee (Standing Committee on Industry, Innovation, Science and Resources) which was about to start an inquiry.

She is also a member of the Northern Australia Standing Committee and Privileges and Member's Interests.

Ms Landry said the workload for the whip position was quite significant and might be too much on top of what she already has on her plate with the upcoming inquiry.