Will more jobs be created if Adani money is invested in Ag?

MINING or agriculture, which one creates more jobs?

It's the $900 million question on Central Queensland farmers lips, thanks to a new report commissioned by Farmers for Climate Action.

According to the report, Australians will get more bang for their buck if the $900 million taxpayer loan is redirected from Adani's rail link to supporting infrastructure for the agricultural sector.

Economics Professor at University of Queensland, John Quiggin, who put together the report, claims spending the money on transport for agriculture, critical water infrastructure projects and disaster preparedness creates more jobs, will boost productivity and have better environmental and social outcomes than loaning taxpayer funds to the Adani rail link.

"The Adani railway will create fewer than 350 direct jobs per year over the lifetime of the loan, essentially costing taxpayers $2.7million per job,” Professor Quiggin said.

"If the money was spent on agriculture, we could create the equivalent of 632 full-time jobs across the agriculture sector, boost productivity in Northern Australia and help rural communities thrive.”

The Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) will decide in the next few months whether to lend Adani the money to build a railway line to transport coal from its proposed Carmichael mine in the Galilee Basin to its coal port at Abbot Point.

Farmers for Climate Action chief executive Verity Morgan-Schmidt said Professor Quiggin's analysis, along with other independent reports, highlighted just how risky the loan was.

"Politicians continue to insist loaning taxpayer funds to Adani is the only way to create jobs for North Queensland,” Ms Morgan-Schmidt said.

"This report shows that is not the case - there are better ways to create jobs for Queenslanders today, without cooking the planet and undermining our long-term sustainability.

"We know our future really lies in food security, it lies in clean energy and I guess the question for us and our politicians is do we want to be wedded to the fossil fuel industry or do we want to be looking forward and actually supporting those industries that are going to be the growth industries of the future?

"Do we want to get jobs from those sectors?

"Create jobs and unlock some of the potential that is in Northern Australia,” Ms Morgan-Schmidt said.

Central Queensland beef grazier Mick Alexander agreed, saying the expansion of coal mining in the Galilee Basin posed a threat to groundwater supplies and would be likely impact on productivity of local farmers.

"This massive corporation is getting free water, has a special deal to defer royalty payments and will create more emissions which will intensify climate change,” Mr Alexander said.

"Local farmers are already being hit hard by the impacts of our changing climate, so why is our Government using taxpayer funds to support this project?”

To read more about the study keep your eye out for the Rural Weekly in this Friday's edition of The Morning Bulletin.