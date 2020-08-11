Will Rockhampton ever get an Aldi on the northside?

A shopping centre complex and service station was approved in 2017 for 337-341 Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton.

A shopping centre complex and service station was approved in 2017 for 337-341 Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton.

IT HAS almost been one year since Aldi first opened its doors in Rockhampton but the question of whether there will be still be a second store on the northside still remains.

The opening of Aldi was a long time coming for the Beef Capital, off the back of Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow lobbying the German supermarket for six years to open in the area.

The construction was also delayed for months, following the liquidation of JM Kelly which resulted in builders walking off the site and the construction coming to a standstill until Mainbrace Construction was appointed.

Construction of the new Aldi store on Gladstone Road in September 2018.

It was announced in February 2107 there would be two Aldi stores coming to Rockhampton.

The northside site was planned to be located across from Stockland near Spotlight, however Stockland lodged legal action against the development.

While the appeal was withdrawn in March 2018, no further movement has begun on the plans.

The development permit for the Yaamba Rd site expires in August 2021.

When The Morning Bulletin asked Aldi if it was still building a store in North Rockhampton, it responded with this statement:

“We have been thrilled with how the community has welcomed Aldi at Allenstown since its opening 10 months ago,” it read.

“In this time, we have built a great rapport with our local customers, welcoming friendly regulars and seeing new faces enter our store each week.

“We are happy to see that our unique shopping experience, affordable prices and quality products has resonated with customers.”

