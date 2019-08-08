Will Shannae's skill meat the test?

NEW WAVE: Apprentice butcher Shannae Corbett is matching it with the best.

HER dream was to become a diesel fitter but in a chance decision she became a butcher's apprentice and now Shannae Corbett is in the running to be one of the best.

On Wednesday, Shannae competed at the Queensland apprentice of the year competition against other young trainees from across the state.

The Boodles Meats apprentice will be judged on her creativeness, efficiency and her knowledge - by the end of next month she could be named as the best.

Shannae likes everything about the meat industry. The fast-paced environment keeps her motivated to meet new challenges.

"Finishing everything early is pretty good ,” Shannae said.

"You try and get all tasks done within your time limit.”

Shannae works 55-hour weeks in a bid to finish her apprenticeship, which she will complete in the coming months.

Once she's done, she plans to improve her skills further and learn more about what she loves.

Her favourite product is rib fillet but for the past 3.5 years she's made sausages, smoked hams and been preparing a range of products daily.

Her boss Peter Boodle said Shannae was one of the most skilled youngsters he's seen in the industry.

"She does everything right, she retains knowledge she is easy to teach and she picks up skills,” Mr Boodle said.

Shannae is part of a new wave of women entering the meat industry, according to Mr Boodle.

He said Shannae was not only a valued employee, she was becoming a role model to Boodles Meats latest apprentice.

Mr Boodle said he has been impressed by the skills of the young women.

"I was a bit hesitant at first but Shannae showed so many skills,” he said.

"She has good knife skills and is very creative.”

Mr Boodle hoped more young people would be motivated to pursue a career in butchery.

"If they do there is a lot of rewards for their time,” he said.

The Peter Boodles Quality Meats team recently took out seven awards at the Australian Meat Industry Council's Capricorn Sausage King and Best Butchers' Burger Competition in Yeppoon.

Shannae's win could potentially cement them as the best butchery in Rockhampton.