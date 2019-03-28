Will 'super-Shire' split cost Rocky spot in top 20 cities?

COULD de-amalgamation cost Rockhampton a place in Australia's top 20 growing cities?

Demographer Bernard Salt has reflected on this in a column in The Australian today, creating a projected top 20 cities in 2054.

By then, Australia's population is expected to by 39 million, up from 25 million in just 36 years.

Mr Salt has also provided detailed analysis of Central Queensland's outlook to 2030, as part of our Future CQ series.

According to Mr Salt, Rockhampton will be hovering in 21st spot with a population of 125,000.

"I feel sorry for Rockhampton,” Mr Salt writes.

"Here is a beef and mining city that has split its administration and lifestyle functions between Rocky Central and the Capricorn Coast including all points between Yeppoon and Zilzie.

"Add that lifestyle component back into the Rocky conurbation and it tops Albury.”

Read the full column in The Australian here.