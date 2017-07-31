Will Sydney terror plot impact Rocky passengers?

An Atlas Air 747 on the tarmac at Rockhampton airport.

AIRPORT security has ramped up across Australia after a terror cell allegedly planned to blow up a plane in Sydney.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull yesterday gave the directive for all major Australian domestic and international airports heighten their aviation security measures.

Rockhampton Airport officials were contacted for comment this morning, but they are unable to provide information until this afternoon.

Chilling warning for Australian domestic passengers: AN aviation expert has issued a chilling warning to passengers who are already reeling from news a terror cell was allegedly planning to blow up a Sydney plane.

Specific details regarding the impact, if any, on the Rockhampton Airport are expected later today.

In the meantime, Corporate Travel Management has issued the below alert, warning domestic and international travellers of potential delays.

"Airport security measures have heightened at all major Australian domestic and international airports, meaning longer waits and increased security screenings," they stated.

"Passengers should not be concerned as these are precautionary safety measures."

What does this mean for travellers?

The Australian Government has advised travellers to:

Arrive at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and at least three hours before international flights;

Limit carry on and checked luggage to ensure efficient and timely security screening;

Expect extra scrutiny and delays when passing through security screening; and

There are no changes to what can and cannot be carried on-board the aircraft.

Four men remain in custody today over the alleged terror plot.

Passengers in Sydney have taken to social media this morning to comment on the delays.

@SydneyAirport I do love your work. Locking people outside whilst you tell them to arrive 3hrs before their flight #wellplayed — Theodora Spathis (@Th3odoraSpathis) July 30, 2017 Heightened security at Sydney airport. Give yourself extra time to clear screening. @SydneyAirport @Qantas well done... very well managed. pic.twitter.com/g6qniWujOC — Matt (@mattchamley) July 30, 2017

3AW in Melbourne is reporting there are big delays at the Qantas check in at Tullamarine. One Twitter user said there were Federal police cars back to back at the drop off zones and "police everywhere" but queues looked OK.

The Herald Sun reported AFP and Victoria Police officers were patrolling the airport terminals in Melbourne as long queues formed outside security gates.