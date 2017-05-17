Will system deliver grazier his rain order?

IF GRAZIERS could place an order for rain, Central Queensland grazier John Baker would ask for a modest 20mm to 30mm to help him through winter.

"Then if we got more in six to eight weeks' time that would give us green feed all the way throughout the winter,” Mr Baker said.

"If we could put in an order for six to eight weeks for another bit of rain, that would be perfect.”

BoM's latest forecasts suggest there is a 95% chance of rain in Rockhampton on Thursday with a range of 15mm to 40mm and a 90% chance on Friday with a range of 8mm to 25mm.

BoM meteorologist Michael Knepp said Central Queensland has "all the ingredients” for healthy rainfall totals on Thursday and Friday as an upper-trough brewing in the Great Australian Bight begins its journey north.

Mr Baker, who has about 3500 head of cattle on his property between Middlemount and Dysart, said he was one of the lucky ones who held onto their cattle as prices dipped before ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie brought a deluge in April.

"If we get more rain again now, that will reinforce that decision they've made to hold onto their stock,” he said.

"Before Cyclone Debbie came through we were working out a bit of a plan of what we would do.

"Some people in the area had to offload their cattle, (but) we were holding on and we were lucky that we did.”

But he said he is hoping those graziers who ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie bypassed, primarily around Longreach, don't miss out again on the rain.

"It would be good to see that rain go out west to those places that have missed out, but I'm not sure if it will or not,” he said.

"They still haven't had much rain at all, so they're sort of back in drought.”